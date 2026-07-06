FIFA suspends Folarin Balogun's 1-match ban for Belgium clash
What's the story
FIFA has suspended the automatic one-match ban imposed on Folarin Balogun after his red card in the last-32 match of 2026 FIFA World Cup against Bosnia-Herzegovina. The decision means that Balogun will be available to play for the United States in their upcoming World Cup knockout stage match against Belgium. The suspension was originally handed out after Balogun received a straight red card for a foul on Bosnia-Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic during a 2-0 victory.
Official statement
FIFA clarifies its stance
FIFA issued a statement saying, "In line with article 27 of the FIFA disciplinary code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year." The organization further clarified that if Balogun commits another similar offense during this probationary period, the suspension will be enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement.
Response
RBFA surprised by FIFA's decision
The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) has expressed its surprise at FIFA's decision and is currently exploring all possible options. The RBFA stressed that all previous red cards given in this World Cup have automatically led to a suspension, which contradicts the competition regulations explicitly reaffirmed by FIFA to all participating nations in May.
Player impact
Balogun has been in fine form for the US
Balogun has been a key player for the USA in this World Cup, scoring twice in their opening match against Paraguay. He also scored against Bosnia before being sent off after a tussle with Muharemovic. Following FIFA's decision, US President Donald Trump thanked the organization for "reversing a great injustice" on social media platform Truth Social.