Ousmane Dembele defends Kylian Mbappe, calls him an 'incredible player'
What's the story
France forward Ousmane Dembele has come to the defense of his national team captain, Kylian Mbappe. The France forward said the criticism aimed at the Real Madrid striker has gone "too far." This comes amid intense scrutiny in Spain and France since Mbappe took over as France captain in 2023. Mbappe will be leading France at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Here's more.
Unfair scrutiny
'Stop targeting him over minor things'
In an interview with Spanish newspaper Marca, Dembele said the criticism against Mbappe is "very, very unfair." He added that some people go too far in their criticism of the French superstar. "He's an incredible player and a very good person off the pitch," Dembele said while urging critics to stop targeting him over minor things like shoelace tying or sock pulling.
Leadership qualities
Dembele praises Mbappe's leadership qualities
Dembele stressed that Mbappe is a human being who shows great leadership qualities in the France team. He said, "With the France team, he's very good with us, he's a leader." The France forward also praised coach Didier Deschamps for his exceptional coaching skills. "He's simply an exceptional coach," Dembele said. "He will forever remain a legend among French national team coaches." Deschamps will be leaving the role as France manager after the World Cup.
Do you know?
Mbappe is the 2nd-highest scorer for France (World Cup)
Mbappe is the 2nd-highest scorer for France at the World Cup (12). He is only behind Just Fontaine, who scored 13 goals. Mbappe played in the 2018 and 2022 editions respectively. He has made 14 appearances. Mbappe scored four goals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 8 in 2022.
Records
Mbappe owns these massive World Cup records
In 2018, Mbappe became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since Pele in 1958. In 2022, he bagged the first hat-trick in a World Cup final since Geoff Hurst in 1966. He became the fifth player to score in two finals and only the second to score in consecutive finals, after Brazilian striker Vava did so in 1958 and 1962.