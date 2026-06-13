England recover stolen World Cup training equipment, 2 arrests made
What's the story
The England football team has successfully recovered most of its stolen training equipment, ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Croatia. The items were taken after vehicles transporting the gear to Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City were broken into. Police officers are working with the Football Association (FA) and have already made two arrests in connection with this incident.
Investigation details
Police make 2 arrests
A Kansas Police spokesperson confirmed their investigation into the possible theft from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with missing items. The police have been quick to act, arresting two people during their investigation. Despite the theft, England players are set to conduct their first full training session on Sunday.
Words
'We are investigating a possible theft of equipment'
Players boots, footballs and a number of other training items were taken. This happened while the kit was being transported to Missouri ahead of the squad's arrival later on Saturday. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department told Sky Sports News: "We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening." "Two subjects of interest were taken into custody pending further investigation."