Can Fleming-Root duo power England Test team to glory?
What's the story
Joe Root has been reappointed as the captain of England's Test team. The move comes after a four-year gap since he stepped down from the role in 2022 due to "a very unhealthy relationship" with it. Root's return comes at a time when England's Test squad is in dire need of stability and leadership. In another change, England have appointed former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming as the new head coach of their Test side. Here we decode how the captain-coach duo can go about their business.
Captaincy challenges
Will leadership affect Root's batting?
During the tenure of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, Root was a consistent performer with the bat.
He has scored 16 centuries and averaged 54.16 runs per innings, making him the highest run-scorer in this period.
While he overall averages a stunning 53.34 as non captain, the number drops to 46.70 while leading the team.
This decline could hurt a team that already relies heavily on him for runs.
Interim captaincy
The circumstances surrounding Root's temporary captaincy
Root's temporary captaincy came when Stokes was suspended for the second Test against New Zealand this summer.
The decision was made to avoid promoting vice-captain Harry Brook, who had set in motion a curfew with his late-night antics before the winter Ashes, a curfew that Stokes fell foul of.
With Stokes retiring after the New Zealand series, Root has been handed the role on full-time basis.
Performance metrics
Root's 'unhealthy relationship' with captaincy
Root led England to more wins than any other captain, with 27 victories in 65 Tests.
However, he also faced an equal number of losses during his tenure (11 draws).
Notably, the veteran stepped down from the role in 2022 after managing just one win in England's last 17 Tests.
"It had become a very unhealthy relationship to be honest, the captaincy and me," Root had said after resigning from the post.
Fleming
Fleming's switch to Test cricket
Meanwhile, Fleming's appointment comes after his successful 18-year tenure with the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League, where he oversaw five titles.
Though he is arguably the most-decorated coach in T20 history, he now has the onus to switch to the dynamics of red-ball cricket.
His approach will be enticing to see as the Brits are looking for a revival after faltering in their recent Test assignments.
Tactics
What could be the change in approach?
Under McCullum's 'Bazball' approach, England saw several highs. However, consistent results remained an issue.
During his tenure, England lost seven out of their last nine Tests, including a 4-1 defeat in the Ashes Down Under.
Notably, Fleming captained New Zealand in a record 80 Tests. He also scored 7,172 runs in the format at 40.06.
Hence, he is expected to bring in his set of ideologies to the team.
Approach
Will England return to old-school Test cricket?
The McCullum-Stokes era saw batters like Ben Duckett and Harry Brook gain tremendous success while batting aggressively.
As the results were inconsistent, the Fleming-Root duo might tone down the aggressive batting style.
There can be discussions of more anchors in the batting line-up, which could also lead to the axing of some names.
With the 2027 Ashes taking place in England, the Brits would be raring to form a strong Test side sooner rather than later.