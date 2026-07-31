Can Fleming-Root duo power England Test team to glory? 

During the tenure of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, Root was a consistent performer with the bat.

He has scored 16 centuries and averaged 54.16 runs per innings, making him the highest run-scorer in this period.

While he overall averages a stunning 53.34 as non captain, the number drops to 46.70 while leading the team.

This decline could hurt a team that already relies heavily on him for runs.