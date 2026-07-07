Former Afghanistan cricketer Shapoor Zadran passes away at 38
What's the story
Former Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran has passed away at 38 after a prolonged battle with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare disease that causes the immune system to fail. He was hospitalized in Delhi for treatment since January this year. The news of his demise was confirmed by his younger brother, Ghamai Zadran, who had been by Shapoor's side throughout his treatment journey.
Cricket career
A look at his international career
Shapoor was a key figure in Afghanistan cricket's rise in the 2010s. The tall pacer played 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is between 2009 and 2020, taking 80 international wickets. His standout performance came during the 2015 ODI World Cup, where he was Afghanistan's leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets. He also played four T20 World Cups from 2010 to 2016.
Mentorship
Last days and interactions with players
Shapoor was known for his generosity and kindness, serving as a mentor to several young players, including Rashid Khan, according to ESPNcricinfo. During his last days, he remained in touch with former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan and other prominent cricketers. When Afghanistan toured India in June, their captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, head coach Richard Pybus, and players Qais Ahmed and Zia Sharif visited him at the hospital.
Condolences
ACB mourns Shapoor's demise
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has expressed its deep sorrow over Shapoor's demise. The board described him as one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghan cricket, whose dedication and passion were instrumental in the game's growth in the country. "His contributions and achievements will always remain an important part of the history of Afghanistan cricket," ACB said in a statement.
Early life
Shapoor wanted to play for Pakistan
Born in Logar Province, Afghanistan, Shapoor moved to Peshawar, Pakistan, when war broke out in his homeland. He honed his skills at Arbab Niaz Stadium and Gymkhana before making his hard-ball cricket debut in 2001. Despite initially wanting to play for Pakistan with Shoaib Akhtar as his idol, he returned home after Iqbal Sikander started coaching in Afghanistan.