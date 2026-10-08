Former batter calls for clarity over India's pace attack: Details
What's the story
In a surprising yet spirited return, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was recalled to India's T20I squad for the upcoming New Zealand tour, starting October 22. The decision comes amid questions over India's bowling attack in white-ball cricket. Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer welcomed Bhuvneshwar's selection but questioned why Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have been left out. Here are further details.
Selection debate
Shami, Siraj left out of NZ T20Is
Jaffer, while speaking on his YouTube channel, said he was happy with Bhuvneshwar's return.
He said, "Better late than never. He deserves this. Unko select karke koi meherbani nahi ki hai kisi ne (nobody has done a favor by selecting him)."
Jaffer also stressed the importance of experience in high-pressure situations and questioned why Shami and Siraj are not getting consistent game time.
Confidence crisis
Jaffer questions lack of game time for Siraj
Jaffer said he doesn't understand why the BCCI management isn't giving Siraj game time consistently.
He also expressed his confusion over who their second and third seamers are.
"According to me, Shami should be in the ODI team, given that the World Cup is also very near. When you have that quality, you should play him," Jaffer added.
Test call
Jaffer urges Shami's Test comeback
Jaffer also expressed his desire to see Shami make a comeback in Tests.
"I would like to see Shami make a comeback in Tests. I have been looking forward to it for a long time," he said.
Jaffer emphasized that if Shami is ignored now, it could be the end of the road for him.
Notably, Shami last played in whites in the 2023 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.
Careers
Careers of Shami and Siraj
Both Shami and Siraj have been instrumental in India's success across formats.
The former was a regular feature for India until the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, where he shattered records and finished as the highest wicket-taker. However, a surgery stalled his progress thereafter.
Nevertheless, Shami has over 200 wickets in both Test and ODI cricket.
Meanwhile, Siraj has 77 ODI wickets and is closing in on 150 Test scalps.