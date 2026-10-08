Former batter calls for clarity over India's pace attack: Details

Jaffer, while speaking on his YouTube channel, said he was happy with Bhuvneshwar's return.

He said, "Better late than never. He deserves this. Unko select karke koi meherbani nahi ki hai kisi ne (nobody has done a favor by selecting him)."

Jaffer also stressed the importance of experience in high-pressure situations and questioned why Shami and Siraj are not getting consistent game time.