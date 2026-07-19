Former India U-19 cricketer Manjot Kalra arrested in corruption case
What's the story
Former India Under-19 cricketer and Jaffna Kings co-owner Manjot Kalra has been arrested in an alleged corruption case related to the 2026 Lanka Premier League (LPL). A Colombo court has remanded him in custody until July 31. The arrest was made by Sri Lanka's Special Investigations Unit, just hours before the opening match of LPL 2026. Here are further details.
Match-fixing charges
Allegations and evidence
The police have alleged that Kalra tried to bribe Sri Lankan players Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dunith Wellalage, and Avishka Fernando with over $30,000 to influence matches in the LPL.
The investigators also claimed they had phone conversations and video evidence as part of their investigation.
However, Kalra's lawyers have denied these allegations.
Zero tolerance
SLC's stance on the matter
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward corruption after Kalra's arrest.
The board said it would fully cooperate with the Special Investigations Unit for any inquiry related to this matter.
SLC also stressed that it wouldn't tolerate any form of corruption, misconduct, or foul play from any party involved in the tournament.
Career highlights
Kalra's journey from player to team owner
Kalra, 27, was a key player in India's Under-19 World Cup-winning team in 2018. He scored an unbeaten century against Australia in the final match.
After his cricketing career, he ventured into sports entrepreneurship and became a co-owner of Jaffna Kings ahead of the 2026 season.
His arrest came just hours before Jaffna Kings were scheduled to play Galle Gallants at SSC Grounds in Colombo.