Ange Postecoglou appointed Al-Nassr manager on 2-season deal: Details here
What's the story
Ange Postecoglou has been appointed as the new head coach of Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. The Australian manager will take over from veteran Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, who left the club after their successful title run last season. This will be Postecoglou's first managerial role since his sacking by Nottingham Forest in October, just 39 days into his tenure.
Career highlights
Postecoglou's managerial career
Postecoglou, who previously managed Tottenham Hotspur, led them to UEFA Europa League glory in May 2025. However, he was sacked just 16 days later after they finished 17th in the Premier League. Before his time at Spurs, Postecoglou had a successful two-season stint at Celtic where he won five trophies including a treble. He has also won league titles with Brisbane Roar and Yokohama F Marinos.
Coaching Ronaldo
Postecoglou to manage several high-profile players at Al-Nassr
Postecoglou's appointment at Al-Nassr marks a new chapter in his coaching career. The club announced the news on social media, confirming that he has signed a two-season deal. While Cristiano Ronaldo is the most high-profile player on his roster, Postecoglou will also be managing Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, and Joao Felix.
Future challenges
Postecoglou was linked to Scotland job
Before his appointment at Al-Nassr, Postecoglou was linked with the Scotland job after Steve Clarke stepped down following their FIFA World Cup exit, as per reports. However, his wage demands were reportedly too high for the central Asian side. Now, he will be tasked with continuing Al-Nassr's success after they won the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 title on the final day of last season under Jorge Jesus' management.
Twitter Post
Arrival!
فصلً جديد ..— نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) July 3, 2026
السيد آنج بوستيكوجلو مدربًا للفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي #النصر ✍️
وذلك بعقد يمتد لمدة موسمين 💛
تمنياتنا بالتوفيق له ولطاقمه في مشوارهم مع العالمي بإذن الله 🙏 pic.twitter.com/crIghoUoEQ