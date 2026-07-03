Ange Postecoglou appointed Al-Nassr manager on 2-season deal: Details here

Future challenges

Postecoglou was linked to Scotland job

Before his appointment at Al-Nassr, Postecoglou was linked with the Scotland job after Steve Clarke stepped down following their FIFA World Cup exit, as per reports. However, his wage demands were reportedly too high for the central Asian side. Now, he will be tasked with continuing Al-Nassr's success after they won the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 title on the final day of last season under Jorge Jesus' management.