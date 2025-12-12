Assam Cricket Association suspends 4 players for corruption: Details here

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has suspended four players—Amit Sinha, Ishan Ahmed, Aman Tripathi, and Abhishek Thakuri—for alleged corrupt practices during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. The ACA has also filed an FIR with the state's crime branch against these players, as per PTI. They are accused of influencing and trying to instigate some current Assam team members who participated in the tournament held in Lucknow from November 26 to December 8.

Legal action ACA initiates criminal proceedings against the players Following the allegations, the BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) conducted an inquiry. The ACA has also launched criminal proceedings against the four players for their alleged involvement in serious misconduct that threatens the integrity of cricket. "Prima facie, there appears to be their involvement in serious misconduct, affecting the integrity of the sport," ACA secretary Sanatan Das

Suspension details Players barred from participating in cricket-related activities The suspended players are barred from participating in any state-level tournaments or matches organized by the ACA, its district units, or affiliated clubs. They are also banned from engaging in any cricket-related activity during their suspension period. This includes officiating as match referees, coaches, umpires among others. "They have been suspended to curtail any scope of further deterioration of the situation," Das said.

Ethical standards ACA emphasizes commitment to integrity and transparency The ACA has directed all district associations to ensure strict compliance with this order and inform clubs and cricket academies under their jurisdiction. The association has reiterated its commitment to maintaining the integrity and spirit of the sport. "The Assam Cricket Association reiterates its commitment to safeguarding the integrity and spirit of the sport," a press release stated.