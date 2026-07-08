Listing England bowlers with T20I four-wicket hauls versus India

#4

Josh Tongue - 4/28 at Trent Bridge, 2026

As mentioned, Tongue is the latest addition to this list as his aggressive bowling proved too much for the Indian batsmen in the aforementioned game. The pacer dismissed took two of the first three wickets, leaving India struggling at 41/3. While Tongue trapped Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the powerplay, Harshit Rana and Shivam Dube became his victims in the latter stages. The pacer finished with 4/28 in his four overs as the visitors were folded for 76.