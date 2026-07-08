Listing England bowlers with T20I four-wicket hauls versus India
What's the story
The Indian team suffered a shocking defeat in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. Chasing 202 in the game, Men in Blue were bundled out for just 76 runs, marking their heaviest-ever defeat by runs (125) in men's T20I history. Josh Tongue's exceptional bowling performance sealed India's fate. The pacer took four wickets in a breathtaking spell. On this note, we look at England bowlers with four-wicket hauls against India in T20Is.
#4
Josh Tongue - 4/28 at Trent Bridge, 2026
As mentioned, Tongue is the latest addition to this list as his aggressive bowling proved too much for the Indian batsmen in the aforementioned game. The pacer dismissed took two of the first three wickets, leaving India struggling at 41/3. While Tongue trapped Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the powerplay, Harshit Rana and Shivam Dube became his victims in the latter stages. The pacer finished with 4/28 in his four overs as the visitors were folded for 76.
#3
Chris Jordan - 4/27 at Edgbaston, 2022
Chris Jordan put on a stellar bowling performance against India in the 2022 Edgbaston affair. The veteran pacer took crucial wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the middle overs. He also dismissed tail-enders Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar toward the end of his spell. Despite his brilliant effort (4/27 in four overs), India managed to post a total of 170/8 and won by 49 runs later on.
#2
Jofra Archer - 4/33 in Ahmedabad, 2021
Jofra Archer also features on this list with his impressive figures of 4/33 in the 2021 Ahmedabad game. He struck early by dismissing Rohit Sharma in the fourth over. He then kept things under control by getting rid of aggressive batters Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in the last five overs. Despite Archer's efforts, India managed to post a total of 185/8 as England failed to chase down the target.
#1
Jade Dernbach - 4/22 in Manchester, 2011
Jade Dernbach, the first England bowler with a T20I four-fer against India, was instrumental in England's six-wicket win in the 2011 Manchester match. He was able to dismantle India's strong position of 104/1 with his slower balls and yorkers, ending with figures of 4/22 in just 3.4 overs. Dernbach took crucial wickets, including those of Parthiv Patel and MS Dhoni, as India were bowled out for 165 runs.