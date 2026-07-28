'I had club offers in last 5 years': Zinedine Zidane
What's the story
Zinedine Zidane, the newly appointed head coach of the French national football team, has revealed that he turned down several job offers over the past five years. The World Cup-winning midfielder was officially introduced as France's new head coach after Didier Deschamps stepped down from his role. During his first press conference as France boss, Zidane said he had received club invitations but declined them all for one reason: his desire to lead Les Bleus.
Commitment
My only ambition was to coach France: Zidane
"In the last four or five years, I had offers to join a club and I refused them all for the France national team," Zidane said in his first press conference.
He added that this job was his only ambition after his time at Real Madrid.
"This job is the only job I wanted to do after my career with Real Madrid."
Aspirations
Great projects in mind
The former footballer also emphasized his long-standing admiration for the French national team as both a fan and a future manager.
Zidane said, "I told myself that the only thing I wanted to do after Real Madrid was the French national team."
He added he had great projects in mind but avoided taking on other club teams.
The former footballer revealed his ambitions to succeed Deschamps after the latter's decision in early 2025 to step down after the next FIFA World Cup.
Success
Zidane said, 'Mr President, I know how to win'
Zidane's tenure as Real Madrid manager was marked by two La Liga titles and three consecutive UEFA Champions League wins from 2016 to 2018.
French FA president Philippe Diallo recalled their meeting in February 2025, where Zidane said, "Mr President, I know how to win."
Diallo said this showed Zidane had the desire and confidence to take charge of the team.
Legacy
We're going to do things differently, says Zidane
Zidane acknowledged the magnificent run and style of play under Deschamps, saying he was there as a fan and enjoyed it.
However, he stressed that "we're going to do things differently."
He added, "Didier Deschamps is Didier Deschamps. Laurent Blanc was Laurent Blanc. Zizou is Zizou."
The former footballer stressed his intention to maintain continuity for the French team to keep winning while also bringing his unique approach to coaching.
Confidence
It doesn't scare me, says Zidane
Zidane expressed no worries about taking on a national team for the first time, saying there's "no worry."
He said, "It's a completely different job from club coaching. It doesn't scare me."
The former footballer also emphasized his balance between personal life and the French national team is perfect for him.
Managerial journey
Zidane managed Real Madrid across 2 spells
Zidane was appointed Real Madrid boss in January 2016 and he quit the job on May 31, 2018.
In his first spell, he managed 149 matches, winning 105, drawing 28 and losing 16. His win percentage was 70.47.
He was re-appointed Real Madrid manager in March 2019 and he left the job in June end of 2021.
He oversaw 114 matches (W69 D25 L20). His win percentage was 60.53.
Information
11 trophies as Real Madrid manager
Zidane helped Real Madrid win 11 trophies under his leadership. He won the UEFA Champions League across three successive seasons (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18). He won 2 La Liga honors and one Supercopa de Espana. He also won 2 UEFA Super Cups and 2 FIFA Club World Cups.