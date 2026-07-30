Chelsea sign Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix for £52m
What's the story
Chelsea have officially announced the signing of French defender Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace. As per Fabrizio Romano, the deal, worth £52 million, sees the 26-year-old central defender put pen to paper on a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge. With this transfer, Chelsea's summer spending has now surpassed £250 million. Lacroix was seen at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, representing France, who bowed out in the semis. Here's more.
Policy change
Lacroix's transfer signals a shift in Chelsea's transfer strategy
Lacroix's transfer marks a major shift in Chelsea's transfer policy.
He is the first player the club has signed for a fee at the age of 26 or over since summer 2022.
The club is also close to signing 35-year-old Danny Welbeck and 36-year-old Jordan Henderson.
This strategic change, aimed at targeting more experienced players, has been embraced by new manager Xabi Alonso.
Transfer tactics
Chelsea's defender exodus and financial gains
During negotiations, Crystal Palace were looking for around £55 million, matching the fee Tottenham paid for Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton, as per Sky Sports News.
However, a £52m fee was agreed upon.
Chelsea are now expected to offload several defenders this window including Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, and Axel Disasi.
The club has already raised over £130 million from player sales and compensation received from Manchester City for Enzo Maresca.
Player's perspective
Lacroix excited to join the Blues
Speaking about his move to Chelsea, Lacroix said, "I think it's the best move for me because it's the best club in the world."
He added that he had spoken with Malo Gusto, Trev Chalobah, and Benoit Badiashile about the club.
"It's easy for people to speak well about this club because it has a lot of big history and I'm really proud to be a part of it now," he said.
Player profile
Lacroix's impact at Palace and World Cup selection
During his time at Palace, Lacroix played a key role in the team's success.
He was instrumental in their FA Cup, FA Community Shield and UEFA Conference League victories.
The Frenchman made 55 appearances last season under Oliver Glasner, contributing to Palace's strong Premier League campaign and their Community Shield triumph over Liverpool.
His consistent performances earned him a spot in France's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he played three matches.
Information
A look at the player's club career
Lacroix made 98 appearances for Palace across two seasons and scored four goals. 70 of his appearances came in the Premier League (G2). Before that, he made 130 appearances for Wolfsburg, scoring 7 times. He also played for Sochaux in Ligue 2 and made 28 appearances for the club in total.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Maxence is here. 🦁 pic.twitter.com/SmKWcaPVyZ— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 30, 2026