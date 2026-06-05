Alexander Zverev reaches his 2nd French Open final: Key stats
What's the story
Alexander Zverev, the third-ranked player in the ATP Rankings, has advanced to the final of 2026 French Open. Zverev, who is seeded 2nd at Roland Garros, defeated 26th seed Jakub Mensik in four sets. German star Zverev won the 1st two sets 7-5, 6-2 before Mensik sealed the 3rd, winning 6-3. Zverev was back in his element in the 4th and won 6-3.
Numbers
Zverev gets to his 4th Grand Slam final
Zverev has reached his 2nd French Open final. He was previously a runner-up in 2024. He now owns a 44-10 win-loss at Roland Garros. Overall, Zverev has made it to his 4th Grand Slam final. He owns a 124-40 win-loss record at Grand Slams. In the 2026 season, Zverev has raced to a 11-1 win-loss record at Slams. He was a semi-finalist in Melbourne.
Information
2-0 win-loss record for Zverev over Mensik
With this victory over Mensik, Zverev has raced to a 2-0 win-loss record over the former on the ATP Tour. Before this, Zverev beat Mensik at ATP Masters 1000 Madrid in 2026.
Records
Unique records for Zverev
Zverev claimed a 44th men's singles match win at Roland Garros. He equaled David Ferrer (44) for the most of any player in the Open Era not to have won the event. It's the first at Roland Garros since Rafael Nadal (2010), Zverev is the first player to reach a Slam final without facing an ATP top 20 opponent since himself (US Open 2020).