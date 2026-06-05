Alexander Zverev reaches his 2nd French Open final: Key stats

Records

Unique records for Zverev

Zverev claimed a 44th men's singles match win at Roland Garros. He equaled David Ferrer (44) for the most of any player in the Open Era not to have won the event. It's the first at Roland Garros since Rafael Nadal (2010), Zverev is the first player to reach a Slam final without facing an ATP top 20 opponent since himself (US Open 2020).