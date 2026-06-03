Jakub Mensik becomes youngest player with this Roland Garros record

Rising star Jakub Mensik reached the 2026 French Open semi-final after beating Joao Fonseca. The 20-year-old Czech player won the men's singles quarter-final 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(3) on Court Philippe-Chatrier after two hours and 33 minutes. As per ATP, Mensik became the first player born in or after 2004 to reach a Grand Slam semi-final. He set multiple records with this win.

Match details Mensik's spectacular performance against Fonseca Mensik won a total of 117 points and 49 winners in the match. He also fired 11 aces. He won 83% of points (54/65) on his first serve and won 38 of 51 points when he came to the net. Despite dropping his serve twice in the third set, Mensik was able to use his delivery to erase any danger and clinch victory.

Landmarks Mensik attains these feats As mentioned, Mensik is the first player born in or after 2004 to reach a Grand Slam semi-final. At 20 years and 265 days (at the tournament's start), he became the youngest Czech man in the Open Era to reach a singles Grand Slam semi-final. Mensik surpassed Ivan Lendl (21y 79d), who reached the 1981 Roland Garros semi-final.

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