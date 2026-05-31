Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces Riyan Parag in India A squad: Details
What's the story
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as the replacement for Riyan Parag in the India A squad for an upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the change on Sunday. Parag, who was appointed as the vice-captain of the squad, is out with a hamstring injury and will be rehabilitating at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence.
Leadership change
Gaikwad takes over as vice-captain
Gaikwad will not only replace Parag in the squad but also take over as the vice-captain. The updated India A squad for the tri-series now includes Tilak Varma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan and Anukul Roy.
Tournament details
Sri Lanka, India and Afghanistan 'A' teams to feature
The tri-series featuring 'A' teams from Sri Lanka, India, and Afghanistan will start on June 9. Each team will play against each other twice before the final match scheduled for June 21. All matches will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. This tournament provides a great opportunity for young cricketers to showcase their talent on an international platform.
Information
How did Gaikwad perform in IPL 2026?
In 14 IPL 2026 games, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Gaikwad, managed 337 runs. He averaged 38.08 (SR: 123.44). Gaikwad slammed 2 fifties with the best of 74*.