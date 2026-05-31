Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as the replacement

Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces Riyan Parag in India A squad: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 05:58 pm May 31, 202605:58 pm

What's the story

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as the replacement for Riyan Parag in the India A squad for an upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the change on Sunday. Parag, who was appointed as the vice-captain of the squad, is out with a hamstring injury and will be rehabilitating at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence.