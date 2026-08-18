Galle Test: Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya shine against India
What's the story
India set Sri Lanka a challenging target of 372 runs in the 1st Test at Galle International Stadium. The visitors were bowled out for 193 before tea on Day 4 after having scored 462 in the first innings. Asitha Fernando and Prabath Jayasuriya shared seven wickets for SL. India had earlier dismissed the hosts for 284, taking a substantial first-innings lead of 174 runs.
Strategy
India's aggressive strategy
In their second innings, India opted for an aggressive strategy to set a difficult target for Sri Lanka. However, only three batters reached double figures.
KL Rahul (35) and Devdutt Padikkal (44) helped India recover from an early setback to reach 116/4 at lunch.
However, Rahul was dismissed soon after, which was followed by Shubman Gill's early departure.
Progression
Pant's aggressive innings; SL bowlers shine
Rishabh Pant then took charge and played a blistering knock of 66 runs off just 69 balls. His counter-attacking knock helped India set a target beyond 350 runs.
However, the Lankan bowlers bounced back, triggering India's collapse from 120/4.
Asitha Fernando, who sent back Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over, took four wickets for 31 runs in 8.5 overs. Meanwhile, Jayasuriya took 3/43 in 11 overs.
Numbers
Numbers of Fernando, Jayasuriya
Fernando took two wickets in the first innings, thereby concluding with match returns of 6/94.
Recording his sixth four-wicket haul, the right-arm seamer has raced to 93 wickets from 27 Tests at an average of 26.75. This was his maiden Test appearance against India.
Meanwhile, Jayasuriya concluded with a match haul of 7/152, including a first-innings four-fer. He now has 132 wickets from 24 Tests at 31.48.