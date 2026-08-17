Galle Test: India bowl out SL, lead by 178 runs 

India resumed on their overnight score of 460/9 and added only two more runs to the total.

While Devdutt Padikkal's brilliant knock stood out, Prabath Jayasuriya was Sri Lanka's standout bowler with figures of 4/109.

India then struck early through Mohammad Siraj, who dismissed Nishan Fernando.

Suthar, Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav struck in quick succession thereafter, reducing SL to 99/5 before lunch.