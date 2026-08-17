Galle Test: India bowl out SL, lead by 178 runs
What's the story
Being reduced to 90/5 in response to India's 462, Sri Lanka avoided a follow-on on Day 3 of the 1st Test in Galle. A 146-run stand between Sonal Dinusha and Niroshan Dickwella bolstered the Lankans in the second session. However, India bounced back before stumps, bowling SL out for 284. Manav Suthar (4/76) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/57) shared seven wickets.
Collapse
SL's top order collapses
India resumed on their overnight score of 460/9 and added only two more runs to the total.
While Devdutt Padikkal's brilliant knock stood out, Prabath Jayasuriya was Sri Lanka's standout bowler with figures of 4/109.
India then struck early through Mohammad Siraj, who dismissed Nishan Fernando.
Suthar, Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav struck in quick succession thereafter, reducing SL to 99/5 before lunch.
Rescue
SL sail through second session
Dinusha and Dickwella then rescued the Lankans with a patient stand of 146 runs. They scored most of their runs through sweeps against Indian spinners led by Suthar.
While Dickwella backed his strokes, Dinusha took 92 balls for his half-century.
The duo added a whopping 116 runs in the second session without losing a wicket, showing great temperament and technique.
Progression
India break stand; ton for Dinusha
After tea, Prasidh Krishna finally broke the Lankan stand by dismissing Dickwella.
The latter, playing his first Test since March 2023, departed for 80 off 115 balls (7 fours). Overall, it was his 23rd half-century in Test cricket.
Ravindra Jadeja then removed Keshara Nuwantha. However, Prabath Jayasuriya joined forces with Dinusha, who completed his century off 167 balls.
Information
Most 50-plus scores without a hundred
According to Cricinfo, Dickwella has the most 50-plus scores (23) with a century in Test cricket. His highest score in the format is 96. India's Chetan Chauhan follows the Lankan batter with 16 such scores.
Score
Maiden Test century for Dinusha
In the 79th over, Jadeja trapped Dinusha in front to end his innings. The latter scored a defiant 100 off 168 balls (4 fours and 2 sixes).
Dinusha, a potent spin-bowling all-rounder, made his Test debut last year.
Playing his fourth Test, he completed his maiden century. The left-handed batter also has a half-century. Overall, this was his 12th ton in First-Class cricket.