'Gave him clarity...': Gautam Gambhir on Sanju Samson's omission
What's the story
India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has said that he has provided Sanju Samson with the clarity he needed after being dropped from the Playing XI and squad for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. The statement comes after India lost the 3rd T20I to England, marking their biggest defeat in the format. Samson was adjudged the ICC T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament, and his exclusion from the Playing XI came after just three games.
Coach's perspective
Gambhir stresses performance and results
After the Trent Bridge T20I, Gambhir highlighted Samson's importance. He said, "What he had done for India during the World Cup has been phenomenal, and sometimes you just have to look at the form as well of a certain player." He added there is no concrete rule against players making a comeback in this series.
Selector's defense
Team's recent struggles and the reset
The Indian team management has been drawing criticism for first sidelining Suryakumar Yadav from the squad and then Samson from the Playing XI. India have lost all four matches since winning the T20 World Cup, including a series sweep against Ireland. However, Gambhir defended the selectors and team management amid criticism for dropping the two players. He said, "When you go to reset a side, sometimes you get such performances," referring to the team's recent struggles.
Adaptability focus
Need for players to adapt to conditions
Gambhir stressed on the need for players to adapt better to conditions and read situations correctly. He said, "I think that it is important to assess the conditions, no doubt about that," adding that these small things can make a huge difference in T20 games. He also suggested experienced middle-order batsmen should adapt their game according to situations, something they lacked in recent matches.