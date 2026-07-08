Samson was dropped from the squad for Zimbabwe T20Is

'Gave him clarity...': Gautam Gambhir on Sanju Samson's omission

By Parth Dhall 11:32 am Jul 08, 202611:32 am

What's the story

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has said that he has provided Sanju Samson with the clarity he needed after being dropped from the Playing XI and squad for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. The statement comes after India lost the 3rd T20I to England, marking their biggest defeat in the format. Samson was adjudged the ICC T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament, and his exclusion from the Playing XI came after just three games.