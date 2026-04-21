Why India could field reserves in one-off Test against Afghanistan

Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and Test skipper Shubman Gill are reportedly unhappy with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the scheduling of a one-off Test against Afghanistan. The match is set to take place just days after the IPL 2026 season ends on May 31. The IPL final will be played on May 31, with the Afghanistan Test scheduled to start on June 6.

Team strategy Selectors eye emerging players for Afghanistan Test According to a report by The Times of India, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is considering fielding some reserves for the Afghanistan Test. This comes after Gambhir and Gill's earlier objections to such tight scheduling. Players like Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, Auqib Nabi, and Devdutt Padikkal are on their radar as they have impressed in First-Class cricket. Senior players like Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja could be rested after a grueling IPL season.

Player welfare Concerns over player burnout and tight scheduling The tight schedule between the IPL final and the Afghanistan Test has raised concerns over player burnout. A source told Times of India, "There is not much gap between the IPL final and the Afghanistan Test, so the selectors and management will be wary of not burning out the players." The source added that with three ODIs and a white-ball series in England to follow, careful workload management is essential.

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