Is Gautam Gambhir already Team India's greatest-ever head coach?
What's the story
Gautam Gambhir has strengthened his case as one of India's most successful head coaches through major white-ball triumphs, including the ICC Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup. However, judging his legacy requires looking beyond trophies. India's inconsistent Test performances, tactical decisions and management of transitions remain important considerations. Here are further details explaining the same.
Silverware
Gambhir has helped India win major trophies
Gambhir's strongest argument rests on India's success in major tournaments.
Under his leadership, India won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, the Asia Cup in 2025 and the ICC T20 World Cup in 2026.
These achievements established his credentials in white-ball cricket and demonstrated the team's ability to deliver under pressure.
Winning across different competitions has given his tenure a remarkable foundation.
Benchmark
Rahul Dravid and Ravi Shastri remain a formidable benchmark
Rahul Dravid left behind a significant legacy after guiding India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title.
His tenure also included the 2023 ODI World Cup final and the 2023 World Test Championship final.
Beyond results, Dravid helped nurture younger players and maintained consistency across formats.
Similarly, Ravi Shastri oversaw historic Test series victories in Australia as India also dominated the ICC Test Rankings.
Challenge
Test cricket remains Gambhir's biggest challenge
Gambhir's record in Test cricket has complicated assessments of his coaching tenure.
India suffered home series defeats against New Zealand in 2024 and South Africa in 2025, while also losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.
These setbacks raised questions about India's preparation, batting consistency and tactical approach.
India failed to reach the WTC final in 2025 and could also miss out again in 2027.
Manage
Managing senior players and emerging talent
A head coach's influence extends beyond match-day tactics to selection, dressing-room relationships and succession planning.
Gambhir has worked during a period of transition involving established stars and emerging international players.
His challenge is to maintain high standards while giving younger cricketers sufficient opportunities to develop.
Clear communication and consistent selection principles will be essential.
Legacy
Why his legacy is still being written
Gambhir's tenure remains a developing story.
Future performances in Test cricket, the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle and subsequent international tournaments will shape perceptions of his leadership.
Sustained success, effective squad management and stronger performances overseas could elevate his standing further.
Equally, repeated setbacks would complicate the argument for greatness. His existing achievements are substantial, but the complete picture requires a longer period of assessment.