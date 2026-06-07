Ashwin questions Kuldeep's treatment under Gambhir, questions Bishnoi's recall
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has raised questions over the way wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been managed in recent months. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Ashwin termed the handling of Kuldeep as "bizarre," and compared it with the support he received under the previous team management. He highlighted how under Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma's leadership, Kuldeep was given a consistent run in the side and delivered match-winning performances.
Performance review
Kuldeep's appearances under different coaches
Under Dravid's coaching from November 2021 to June 2024, and Rohit's captaincy across formats, Kuldeep played six Tests, 38 ODIs, and 17 T20Is. However, since Gautam Gambhir took over as the head coach in July 2024, his appearances have been limited to six Tests, 17 ODIs and 14 T20Is. Despite being a part of the squad across all formats, Kuldeep has had a frustrating run lately. He played just one match in India's victorious campaign at the 2026 T20 World Cup with Varun Chakaravarthy preferred over him. Kuldeep has also not been picked for India's upcoming T20 assignmnents.
IPL impact
Test cricket must now be his priority: Ashwin on Kuldeep
Ashwin also noted that Kuldeep's IPL 2026 season didn't help his case much. The wrist-spinner only picked up 10 wickets at a career-worst economy rate of 10.30. Despite these setbacks, he has remained a part of India's Test squad and was picked for the ongoing one-off Test against Afghanistan. Ashwin stressed that "Test cricket must now be his priority, and he must take it on," and urged him to use it as a platform to cement his position in the team.
Statement
Ashwin not happy with Kuldeep's handling
"The way Kuldeep Yadav has been handled is bizarre," Ashwin said. "Kuldeep, when the last team management was around with Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma, he was well backed, and everyone saw the proof in the pudding as he was delivering match-winning performances. But again in the last 18 months, Kuldeep finds himself with a lot of question marks."
Squad selection
What about Ravi Bishnoi?
Ashwin also commented on Ravi Bishnoi's inclusion in the T20I squad. The leg-spinner was part of India's plans before the 2026 T20 World Cup, but his recall has surprised many considering his mediocre IPL season. He played just nine matches for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, taking 11 wickets at an economy rate of 9.88 before losing his spot in the playing XI.
Statment
Can Bishnoi rediscover his mojo?
"He (Bishnoi) didn't have a great IPL, and on the back of not playing the back half of the IPL, he is back in the T20 setup. These are circular calls in many ways. But version 2.0 of Ravi Bishnoi needs to turn up because he misses his length way too much now than he must, and he must rediscover his mojo," said Ashwin.
Career trajectory
Things change quickly in international cricket
Ashwin reflected on how quickly things can change in international cricket, recalling that Bishnoi was dropped for Kuldeep in December 2023 despite being the No.1 T20I bowler in the world at that time. Over the next year, he gradually fell down the pecking order as Varun Chakaravarthy's rise and Axar Patel's all-round value reshaped India's spin options.