Ashwin questions Kuldeep's treatment under Gambhir, questions Bishnoi's recall

Performance review

Kuldeep's appearances under different coaches

Under Dravid's coaching from November 2021 to June 2024, and Rohit's captaincy across formats, Kuldeep played six Tests, 38 ODIs, and 17 T20Is. However, since Gautam Gambhir took over as the head coach in July 2024, his appearances have been limited to six Tests, 17 ODIs and 14 T20Is. Despite being a part of the squad across all formats, Kuldeep has had a frustrating run lately. He played just one match in India's victorious campaign at the 2026 T20 World Cup with Varun Chakaravarthy preferred over him. Kuldeep has also not been picked for India's upcoming T20 assignmnents.