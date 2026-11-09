Indian coaching staff to split after third NZ ODI: Details
What's the story
India's coaching staff will be splitting after the third ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton on Tuesday. The decision comes as part of a strategy to prepare for the upcoming Test series. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule are likely to stay with the ODI team for the last two matches of the series, while batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and fast-bowling coach Morne Morkel will join the Test squad in Wellington.
Coaching adjustments
Kotak's update on Gambhir's role
Kotak hinted that the plan could change, but as far as he knows, Gambhir will stay with the ODI team.
"Gautam will have to be here - the one-day World Cup is coming [in 2027], so he will be staying here and probably Sairaj will stay here," Kotak said.
He added that he, Morkel and some other staff members would go to Wellington.
Test preparations
Simulating game situations for batters
Kotak said his role in the Test camp would be to simulate situations that batters could face during the matches.
He emphasized the importance of preparing for different phases of a game, depending on factors like winning or losing the toss, wicket behavior, weather conditions, and bowlers' approach.
"If we play in India on turning tracks, there are phases," Kotak said.
Player assistance
Fast bowlers to join Test camp
Kotak also revealed that three fast bowlers from India's ODI squad are likely to stay back in New Zealand.
Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, and Arshdeep Singh will assist the Test squad as net bowlers and reserve players.
If this plan is executed, Kotak and Morkel will leave for Wellington on February 11 with batters Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, seamers Anshul Kamboj and Mohammed Siraj, as well as wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.
Post-series travel
Transition from ODIs to Tests
Gambhir and Bahutule, along with Brar, Nabi, and Arshdeep, will head to Wellington on February 16. This is a day after the fifth ODI.
The move is aimed at ensuring a smooth transition from the ODI format to the Test format.
Kotak stressed that individual strengths of players should be taken into account while preparing for these conditions.