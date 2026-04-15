Gambhir Gambhir eyes contract extension, backs SKY as T20I captain

Gautam Gambhir ﻿, the Indian men's cricket team head coach, is reportedly looking to extend his contract until the 2028 ICC T20 World Cup. Despite concerns over Suryakumar Yadav 's recent form, Gambhir continues to back him as India's skipper in the shortest format. According to a PTI report, the impending tour of England and Ireland will be crucial for SKY's future as captain, with his performance likely determining whether he retains the role till 2028.

Performance review SKY's inconsistent batting form raises concerns Suryakumar recently scripted history by leading India to the T20 World Cup title. However, his batting form has been under the scanner. Although the Indian captain scored an unbeaten 84 against the USA, he struggled for consistency and failed to deliver in crucial matches. In four matches of IPL 2026, he has scored 106 runs at 26.50 (SR: 153.62), including a half-century.

Tour impact England and Ireland tour crucial for Suryakumar As mentioned, the upcoming England and Ireland tour will be pivotal for Suryakumar's captaincy. His performance in these series could determine his future as captain till the 2028 T20 World Cup and even the Los Angeles Olympics. A BCCI source told PTI, "Obviously, Surya is now leading the team. But he also has to ensure that as a batter, he maintains a level of consistency in his performances."

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