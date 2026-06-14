India vs Afghanistan: How Gautam Gambhir's advice helped Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Personal drive

'Always nice to do something for your country'

The 24-year-old said representing Afghanistan is his biggest source of motivation, and scoring a century was a reward for his hard work. "It was nice to contribute. It's always nice to do something for your country and make everyone proud. I trust my training and preparation. I work hard, and this innings is the result of that hard work. I'm very grateful," said Gurbaz. Despite his efforts, Afghanistan's total wasn't enough as India chased it down with 13 balls remaining.