SL-IND Tests: Gautam Gambhir lauds Indian team, praises 'exceptional' Dinusha
What's the story
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has praised his team for their character and mental strength in Test cricket, after they secured a 1-0 series victory over Sri Lanka. The two-match series was marked by India's dominant performance in Galle and a resilient fightback from Sri Lanka in Colombo. Despite missing out on a clean sweep, India returned home with the series win.
Special mention
Gambhir praises India's mental strength
Gambhir took to social media to celebrate India's performance and acknowledge the efforts of Sri Lankan batter Sonal Dinusha.
"Test cricket needs character, patience and mental toughness that's shown by our boys! Special shoutout to Sonal Dinusha for his exceptional performance," he wrote on X.
Dinusha was instrumental in Sri Lanka's resistance, scoring centuries in both innings of the Colombo Test.
Twitter Post
Here is the post!
Test cricket needs character, patience and mental toughness that’s shown by our boys! Special shoutout to Sonal Dinusha for his exceptional performance! pic.twitter.com/zu8pNKt5pU— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 28, 2026
Match highlights
Recap of the 2nd Test
India started strong after opting to bat first in Colombo. Devdutt Padikkal scored a brilliant 117, while Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten on 115.
Rishabh Pant added 63 and captain Shubman Gill contributed 50 as India posted a mammoth total of 503/9 before declaring.
Asitha Fernando was Sri Lanka's top bowler with four wickets.
In their first innings, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 290 but Dinusha once again shone with an impressive century (103).
Final innings
Dinusha's heroics help Sri Lanka escape defeat
Sri Lanka was asked to follow on and found themselves in dire straits at 218/6, with India closing in on another win.
However, Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha formed a crucial partnership of 112 runs.
Nuwantha's slow but steady knock of 46 off 150 balls helped them weather the storm.
The lower order also contributed, allowing Dinusha to bat till the end.
He remained unbeaten on a resilient 133 off 264 balls as Sri Lanka finished at 429/9 to secure a draw.
Series outcome
India secure series win in Colombo
The result dashed India's hopes of a clean sweep but confirmed a 1-0 series victory.
India had taken the series lead in the first Test at Galle, where they won by 165 runs.
Manav Suthar was the star of that match with his maiden 10-wicket haul in Test cricket, while Padikkal scored a crucial 167 in India's first innings.