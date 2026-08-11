3rd ODI: Gavin Hoey's 4/34 versus Afghanistan goes in vain

Hoye was not only ecomomical as he dented Afghanistan with key wickets, handing Ireland a sniff in the contest.

He broke a 31-run stand between Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal for the 2nd wicket by dismissing the latter.

He then dismissed Hashmatullah Shahidi, who added 35 runs for the 5th wicket alongside Gurbaz.

Hoey got Gurbaz (71) next before dismissing Darwish Rasooli.