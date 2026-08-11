3rd ODI: Gavin Hoey's 4/34 versus Afghanistan goes in vain
What's the story
Afghanistan edged past Ireland in the 3rd ODI of the five-match series on Monday. The match was held at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Ireland were bowled out for a paltry score of 206 in 46.3 overs. In response, the Afghans scored 207/7. Spinner Gavin Hoey was superb with figures worth 4/34 from 10 overs. However, it wasn't enough for the home side.
Bowling
Hoye does well for Ireland
Hoye was not only ecomomical as he dented Afghanistan with key wickets, handing Ireland a sniff in the contest.
He broke a 31-run stand between Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal for the 2nd wicket by dismissing the latter.
He then dismissed Hashmatullah Shahidi, who added 35 runs for the 5th wicket alongside Gurbaz.
Hoey got Gurbaz (71) next before dismissing Darwish Rasooli.
Information
Sixth four-fer for Hoey in List A cricket
In 4 ODIs, Hoey owns six wickets at 33.66. He picked his maiden four-fer. As per Cricinfo, Hoey has overall claimed his 6th four-fer in List A cricket (5w: 1). From 46 List A games, he owns 76 wickets at 25.09.