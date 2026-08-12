Georgina Rodriguez net worth: How rich is Ronaldo's wife?
What's the story
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and model Georgina Rodriguez recently tied the knot in a private ceremony in Cascais, Portugal. While Ronaldo is often in the limelight due to his sporting legacy, Rodriguez has also made a name for herself over the years. Before meeting Ronaldo, she worked as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid. Later, she transitioned into modeling and collaborated with some of the biggest names in fashion such as Gucci, Prada, and Chanel.
Career transition
Rodriguez's modeling career and social media impact
Rodriguez's modeling career saw her grace the covers of international magazines such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Elle.
Her massive social media presence, with over 77 million followers on Instagram, has also contributed significantly to her net worth. This has led to several brand partnerships, sponsored posts, and collaborations.
The Netflix docuseries I Am Georgina, based on her life, further boosted her visibility as a businesswoman and influencer.
Business expansion
Business ventures and net worth
Rodriguez has co-founded a hair restoration clinic and ventured into real estate with a luxury property business.
As of 2025, her net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. She earns from modeling, brand endorsements, and her own business ventures. Social media collaborations also add to her revenue stream.