WPL 2026: GG secure Eliminator spot with win over MI

Gujarat Giants ended their losing streak against Mumbai Indians with an 11-run victory in the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Friday. The win not only secured the second spot for Ashleigh Gardner 's side but also confirmed their place in the Eliminator on February 3. The outcome has left MI's fate hanging by a thread, dependent on the result of Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match.

Match details Giants post a challenging total The Giants, after winning the toss, chose to bat first—a decision taken by Gardner for the first time since the 2024 final. The strategy paid off as they posted a challenging total of 167/4 in their allotted overs. Gardner and Georgia Wareham were instrumental in this effort with a 71-run partnership where Gardner scored 46 runs off 28 balls while Wareham remained unbeaten on 44 off just 26 deliveries.

Chase challenges MI fall short despite Harmanpreet's heroics In response, MI's chase was led by their skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. However, her unbeaten knock of 82 off 48 balls wasn't enough as the team fell short at 156/7. The Giants's bowlers Sophie Devine and Wareham were the stars with the ball, picking up two wickets each. Despite this defeat, MI are 3rd currently with three wins and 5 defeats from 8 matches. MI need UPW to beat DC in order to make it to the play-offs.

Duo Key numbers for GG's Gardner and Wareham Gardner scored 46 runs off 28 balls. She hit 7 fours and a six. In 8 matches this season, Gardner owns 244 runs at 30.50. Overall in WPL, she has raced to 811 runs from 33 matches at 26.16. Wareham managed 44* from 26 balls. She clocked four fours and two sixes. In 7 matches this season, she has 143 runs at 35.75. Overall, she has hit 377 runs from 27 matches (21 innings) at 26.92.

Information Amelia Kerr shines for MI with 2/26 MI pacer Amelia Kerr was terrific with 2/26 from her 4 overs. In 36 WPL matches, she has picked 54 scalps at 17.14. In WPL 2026, she owns a tally of 14 scalps at 15 from 7 matches.

Kaur Kaur is the highest run-scorer in WPL 2026 Kaur's 82* was laced with eight fours and 4 sixes. She struck at 170.83, having faced 48 balls. In 8 WPL matches this season, she has raced to 342 runs at 68.40. She registered her third fifty of the season. Notably, she is now the highest scorer in WPL 2026. She went past Sciver-Brunt (321 runs). Kaur also owns the joint-most sixes (13).

Numbers 11th WPL fifty, including six versus GG for Kaur In 35 WPL matches, Kaur now owns 1,193 runs at 45.88. She hammered her 11th fifty. Kaur has raced to 35 sixes and is two shy of 150 fours (148). As per ESPNcricinfo, Kaur is now the first batter with 500-plus runs against GG. She owns 504 runs at 100.80. She clocked her sixth fifty against GG.