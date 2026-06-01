FIFA World Cup: Ghana's Thomas Partey denied entry into Canada

Legal charges

More on Partey's rape charges

Partey, who moved from Arsenal to Villarreal in June 2025, was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in July 2025. The charges relate to incidents that occurred in 2021 and 2022. In February this year, he was hit with two more counts of rape relating to December 2020. Despite the serious allegations, Partey has consistently pleaded not guilty.