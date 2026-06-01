FIFA World Cup: Ghana's Thomas Partey denied entry into Canada
What's the story
Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has been denied entry into Canada, where his national team is set to play Panama in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026. FIFA confirmed that Partey could not travel from Ghana's US base in Boston to Toronto with his teammates due to a visa application rejection by the Canadian government. Here are further details.
Visa issues
FIFA clarifies on Thomas Partey's visa issue
FIFA issued a statement clarifying that it is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including visa adjudication. The governing body stressed that as with previous events, it's ultimately up to the host government to decide who gets a visa and enters the country. This comes after Partey's inability to enter Canada for Ghana's World Cup opener against Panama.
Ongoing trial
What are the rape charges against Partey?
The former Arsenal player, now with Villarreal, is facing rape and sexual assault allegations from four women over incidents between 2020 and 2022. His trial is scheduled to begin in June 2027. Despite the charges, Partey has maintained his innocence. He is currently out on bail with a condition not to contact the alleged victims during the ongoing legal proceedings.
Legal charges
More on Partey's rape charges
Partey, who moved from Arsenal to Villarreal in June 2025, was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in July 2025. The charges relate to incidents that occurred in 2021 and 2022. In February this year, he was hit with two more counts of rape relating to December 2020. Despite the serious allegations, Partey has consistently pleaded not guilty.
Upcoming games
What next for Partey?
Despite missing out on the opener against Panama, Partey could still play in Ghana's next two Group L fixtures. These are against England at Gillette Stadium in Boston on June 23 and Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on June 27. The player has been a key part of Ghana's national team since his debut in 2016, scoring 16 goals in 58 international appearances.