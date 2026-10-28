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Home / News / Sports News / WPL 2027 auction: UPW sign Grace Harris for ₹30 lakh
WPL 2027 auction: UPW sign Grace Harris for ₹30 lakh
Australian all-rounder Grace Harris has been signed by UP Warriorz

WPL 2027 auction: UPW sign Grace Harris for ₹30 lakh

By Rajdeep Saha
Oct 28, 2026
06:43 pm
What's the story

Australian all-rounder Grace Harris has been signed by UP Warriorz for ₹30 lakh at the WPL 2027 Auction in Kochi. This marks her return to the franchise after a two-year gap, having previously represented them in 2025. Harris was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's title-winning campaign in 2026 but was released ahead of the new season as RCB prepares to welcome back Ellyse Perry.

Strategic positioning

Strategic move for Warriorz

Harris's acquisition gives UP Warriorz an experienced T20 batter and a proven all-round option at her base price.

She could now play a key role at the top of the order, possibly opening with captain Meg Lanning or Pratika Rawal.

This strategic move could strengthen the team's batting lineup and improve their chances in the upcoming season.

Information

Harris's WPL numbers

From 31 WPL games, Harris has scored 818 runs at 30.29. She owns 5 fifties. For RCB Women in WPL 2026, Harris scored 237 runs at 26.33. She clocked 3 fifties.

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