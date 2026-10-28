WPL 2027 auction: UPW sign Grace Harris for ₹30 lakh
What's the story
Australian all-rounder Grace Harris has been signed by UP Warriorz for ₹30 lakh at the WPL 2027 Auction in Kochi. This marks her return to the franchise after a two-year gap, having previously represented them in 2025. Harris was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's title-winning campaign in 2026 but was released ahead of the new season as RCB prepares to welcome back Ellyse Perry.
Strategic positioning
Strategic move for Warriorz
Harris's acquisition gives UP Warriorz an experienced T20 batter and a proven all-round option at her base price.
She could now play a key role at the top of the order, possibly opening with captain Meg Lanning or Pratika Rawal.
This strategic move could strengthen the team's batting lineup and improve their chances in the upcoming season.
Information
Harris's WPL numbers
From 31 WPL games, Harris has scored 818 runs at 30.29. She owns 5 fifties. For RCB Women in WPL 2026, Harris scored 237 runs at 26.33. She clocked 3 fifties.