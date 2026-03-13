Gudakesh Motie withdraws from PSL after being stranded in India

West Indies left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie is set to withdraw from the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. He was signed by Lahore Qalandars for the tournament. The decision comes just after he managed to return home from India. The West Indies team was eliminated from the recent T20 World Cup on March 1 and had been stranded in Kolkata due to the West Asia crisis.

Replacement player Qalandars to sign Wellalage as replacement As per ESPNcricinfo, Lahore Qalandars are in the final stages of signing Sri Lankan cricketer Dunith Wellalage as a replacement for Motie. The 23-year-old had a decent outing in the T20 World Cup, taking eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.22. He has also improved his batting skills in recent times. If confirmed, Wellalage will join his T20I captain Dasun Shanaka at the Qalandars side.

Player availability Impact on West Indies players The travel issue following the T20 World Cup is not expected to have any further impact on the availability of West Indian players for the PSL. Motie is the only player from their World Cup squad to have been signed by a PSL team. South Africa also faced delays in returning home but no South African World Cup player is part of the PSL.

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