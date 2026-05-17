'Didn't deserve to win': Gill after GT's loss against KKR 

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has blamed his team's poor fielding for their 29-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL match on Saturday. The loss ended Gujarat's five-match winning streak and saw them drop four catches, including two to Finn Allen, who made them pay with a blistering 93. Despite a spirited chase, the daunting target proved beyond the visitors.

Post-match comments 'When you drop 3-4 catches, it's never easy': Gill Gill was vocal about his team's fielding standards after the match, saying he "didn't think we deserved to win this one." He said, "we thought 200, 210 was a par score, I think we dropped too many catches and, you know, when you drop three, four catches in a game, it's never easy for the bowlers. The pitch was good. The odd ones, it was stopping and sticking, but I felt we batted well to get to the score that we did."

Looking ahead Better to have such a game now than in qualifiers Gill reflected on the missed chances, saying, "We set a certain standard and dropping 3 sitters - we didn't deserve to win this one." He also said it's better to have such a game now than in the Qualifiers. The Titans will next face Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 21. A win is required to seal their playoff berth.

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