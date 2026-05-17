'Didn't deserve to win': Gill after GT's loss against KKR
What's the story
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has blamed his team's poor fielding for their 29-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL match on Saturday. The loss ended Gujarat's five-match winning streak and saw them drop four catches, including two to Finn Allen, who made them pay with a blistering 93. Despite a spirited chase, the daunting target proved beyond the visitors.
Post-match comments
'When you drop 3-4 catches, it's never easy': Gill
Gill was vocal about his team's fielding standards after the match, saying he "didn't think we deserved to win this one." He said, "we thought 200, 210 was a par score, I think we dropped too many catches and, you know, when you drop three, four catches in a game, it's never easy for the bowlers. The pitch was good. The odd ones, it was stopping and sticking, but I felt we batted well to get to the score that we did."
Looking ahead
Better to have such a game now than in qualifiers
Gill reflected on the missed chances, saying, "We set a certain standard and dropping 3 sitters - we didn't deserve to win this one." He also said it's better to have such a game now than in the Qualifiers. The Titans will next face Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 21. A win is required to seal their playoff berth.
Match highlights
How did the match pan out?
KKR posted a mammoth 247 for two, with Allen leading the charge. He hit 10 sixes and four boundaries in his explosive knock. Angkrish Raghuvanshi contributed with a quick-fire 82 off just 44 balls, while Cameron Green chipped in with a brisk half-century off 28 balls. Despite Gill's efforts of 85 runs and Jos Buttler's contribution of 57 runs, Gujarat fell short in their chase.