Max Dowman enters Premier League record books as Arsenal win

Arsenal FC have strengthened their position at the top of the Premier League 2025-26 table with a 2-0 win over Everton . The match, played at Emirates Stadium, saw Viktor Gyokeres and 16-year-old Max Dowman score late in the game. The victory gives Arsenal a comfortable 10-point lead over second-placed Manchester City in the title race. However, Arsenal have played two games more.

Match highlights Gyokeres and Dowman score late for Arsenal The Gunners looked set for a frustrating draw against Everton until Gyokeres scored in the 89th minute from Dowman's assist. The goal came after Jordan Pickford, Everton's goalkeeper, misjudged a cross into the box. Dowman then sealed the win with a solo effort from halfway. This was a massive win for Mikel Arteta's side who had to hang on and earn a hardfought win. Dowman's introduction was the turning point as it brought life into Arsenal's play.

Game dynamics Everton put up a strong fight Despite the loss, Everton put up a strong fight. They came close to scoring twice in the first half, with Dwight McNeil being denied by Riccardo Calafiori's acrobatic block and then hitting the post from outside the area. Arsenal's defense held firm though, ensuring their clean sheet and extending their lead at the top of the table.

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Table A look at the points table As mentioned, Arsenal now sit 10 points clear of Manchester City, who have two games in hand. After 31 matches, Arsenal have raced to 70 points. This was their 21st win of the season. Everton are placed 8th in the standings. From 30 matches, they own 43 points. This was Everton's 11th defeat of the Premier League 2025-26 season.

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Do you know? Dowman becomes youngest goalscorer in Premier League history As per Opta, Dowman is now the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history at 16 years and 73 days. He broke James Vaughan's record set in 2005 while playing for Everton. Meanwhile, Dowman's goal means there's now been a Premier League goalscorer born in every year of the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

Match stats Here are the match stats The home team domimated possession, clocking 64.8% compared to Everton's 35.2%. Arsenal's xG was 2.59 with Everton clocking an xG of 1.05. The Gunners had 7 shots on target from 25 attempts. On the other hand, Everton managed 3 shots on target from 9 attempts. Everton hit the woodwork once. In terms of big chances created, the Gunners owned 2. Arsenal had 40 touches in the oppositon box with the visitors managing 13 such touches.

Do you know? Arsenal are unbeaten in 13 matches across all competitions Arsenal are unbeaten in 13 matches across all competitions. Since a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League, the Gunners have avoided defeat in 13 successive matches. In this run, they have posted 10 wins and three draws.

Raya Raya records his 20th clean sheet Arsenal's David Raya is the first goalkeeper in Europe's top five leagues to keep 20 clean sheets across all competitions this season. He has made 39 appearances. 15 of his clean sheets have come in the Premier League. As per Squawka, he is the first keeper in Europe's top 5 leagues to register 15 clean sheets this season.