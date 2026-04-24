Ashwin, Pathan slam Hardik Pandya for poor captaincy versus CSK

Mumbai Indians (MI) are on the brink of an early exit from the Indian Premier League 2026 playoffs race, following a humiliating defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium. After conceding 207/6 from CSK, MI managed 104/10 and lost by 103 runs. The loss has put immense pressure on MI skipper Hardik Pandya , with former players R Ashwin and Irfan Pathan questioning his decision-making during the match.

Toss controversy Pandya handed 1st-innings advantage to CSK, says Ashwin Former CSK off-spinner Ashwin slammed Pandya for letting CSK bat first on a good pitch. He said that it was a mistake that allowed Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side to post a challenging total, which MI's batters couldn't chase down under pressure. "Hardik Pandya won the toss and handed the advantage to a team that has only won matches in this tournament by batting first," Ashwin said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Batting blunders Pathan criticizes MI's decision to bat 1st Pathan also criticized MI's decision to bat first, despite teams batting first winning four of the last six T20 matches at Wankhede. He said, "It was a tough choice for Mumbai to win the toss and elect to bat, but you have to show some courage." The former all-rounder also slammed Pandya for introducing Krish Bhagat in the 15th-16th over with a well-set Sanju Samson on strike.

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Bowling blunders Pathan questions Pandya's bowling changes Pathan also slammed Pandya for introducing Krish Bhagat in the 15th-16th over with a well-set Sanju Samson on strike. He said, "You introduce Krish Bhagat, who is playing only his second game, for the first time in the 15th-16th over with a well-set Sanju Samson on strike." The former all-rounder also criticized Pandya for giving him the final over as well.

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