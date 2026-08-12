The Hardik Pandya IPL trade saga: All we know
What's the story
Hardik Pandya, the incumbent captain of Mumbai Indians (MI), has been at the center of IPL trade talks. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are among the franchises reportedly interested in acquiring him. While Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals were also linked with Pandya, the all-rounder recently held talks with Gujarat Titans. Despite his high value in the IPL ecosystem, MI have not yet confirmed or denied whether he is available for a trade.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Pandya's potential exit from MI has intensified his trade rumors. His return to the franchise was itself a result of a stunning all-cash deal with GT ahead of the 2024 season.
The all-rounder, having led GT to two successive finals, returned to the five-time champions for ₹15 crore.
In 2024, MI finished last in the league. Although MI qualified for the playoffs last year, they were far from their best.
While MI finished ninth this year, Pandya's own form dipped.
Performance analysis
His numbers since 2024; credentials in IPL
Pandya's IPL numbers since 2024 have been modest, with less than 225 runs at an average of under 25 in each season, as per Cricbuzz.
However, he has maintained a strike rate close to 150 and taken nearly 30 wickets.
Boasting impeccable on-field energy, experience, and balance, Pandya is a high-quality seam-bowling all-rounder. There aren't enough players of his caliber in world cricket.
As of now, Pandya has 2,955 runs and 82 wickets in the league.
Trade possibilities
What are the possible trades?
As of now, several teams are in the fray to acquire Pandya if MI decide to trade him.
GT reportedly considered his return, but talks did not advance over the captaincy role.
While CSK have also been linked with possible swap deals, KKR could explore the option after Ajinkya Rahane's retirement left their captaincy spot vacant.
LSG are another potential destination, with reports suggesting interest in making Pandya their captain.
Prospects
Pandya close to full fitness
As reported earlier, Pandya has shifted his training base to Bengaluru, where he has been making regular visits to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence and is nearing full fitness.
He has also held preliminary discussions with the MI management and is now awaiting clarity on his future.
For MI, the bigger question is whether the trade offer is lucrative enough to let Pandya join a rival team.