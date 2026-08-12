The Hardik Pandya IPL trade saga: All we know

Pandya's potential exit from MI has intensified his trade rumors. His return to the franchise was itself a result of a stunning all-cash deal with GT ahead of the 2024 season.

The all-rounder, having led GT to two successive finals, returned to the five-time champions for ₹15 crore.

In 2024, MI finished last in the league. Although MI qualified for the playoffs last year, they were far from their best.

While MI finished ninth this year, Pandya's own form dipped.