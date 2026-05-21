IPL 2026: A look at Hardik Pandya's woeful numbers

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) were among the first sides to be knocked out of the IPL 2026 playoff race. After winning their opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, MI's campaign went south. From untimely injuries to out-of-form players, the Hardik Pandya -led side saw it all. Moreover, Hardik's poor form and captaincy made headlines throughout. Have a look at his numbers from the season.

Form His all-round stats in IPL 2026 Hardik, who recently returned from a back spasm, had one of his worst seasons this year. In nine IPL 2026 games, he has scored 172 runs at an average of 20.85 (SR: 128.35). He gas averaged 64.75 with the ball and leaked runs at nearly 12 an over. Moreover, his decision to give youngsters the ball in crunch moments cost them matches.

MI season How MI fared under Hardik MI couldn't find a stable XII this season, though several factors contributed to it. Although injury has halted Hardik's campaign for a while, several reports have hinted at a potential rift in the MI camp. Under him, MI lost seven of their eight games after winning the opener. Hardik missed the next three games and lost upon his return.

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