Hardik Pandya to miss Afghanistan ODI series? Report

Injury updates

Pandya was initially deemed unfit

Pandya's participation in the ODI series against Afghanistan was subject to fitness clearance from CoE. However, he had recovered from his back spasms. On Tuesday, a BCCI source told PTI that Pandya was on an overseas holiday before arriving at CoE on June 2. During his five-day CoE stay, he underwent several match simulations and bowled his full quota of 10 overs. The source added that there was no discomfort during these sessions, and his fitness data for various parameters has been approved by Strength and Conditioning coaches at CoE.