Haris Rauf completes 100 ODI wickets with three-fer versus Bangladesh
What's the story
Pakistan's Haris Rauf brushed aside hosts Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI on Friday at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Bangladesh were dismissed for a score of 114 in 23.3 overs. Notably, Pakistan scored 274/10 before rain brought DLS into play. Bangladesh's target was 243 with their overs being reduced to 32 overs. Rauf picked three wickets and completed a mark of 100 in ODIs.
Bowling
Rauf shines with 3/26 from 4.3 overs
Having being introduced in the 8th over, Rauf proved to be costly in his 1st two overs. He was brought back in the 20th over and he got Towhid Hridoy's wicket. In the 22nd over, he dismissed Mustafizur Rahman. Taskin Ahmed then perished to Rauf in the 24th over. Rauf finished with 3/26 from 4.3 overs.
Wickets
3rd-fastest Pakistan bowler to record 100 scalps (by matches)
With this effort, the right-arm fast bowler has completed 100 scalps in ODIs at 25.92 from 55 matches. Rauf has become the 3rd-fastest Pakistan bowler to complete 100 ODI wickets in terms of matches. Shaheen Afridi (51 matches) and Saqlain Mushtaq (53 matches) are the only Pakistani bowlers ahead of Rauf. Rauf leveled Brett Lee in terms of completing 100 scalps from 55 matches.
Information
Breaking down Rauf's 100 scalps in ODIs
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rauf has claimed 38 scalps at home, averaging 26.97 from 22 matches. He also has 38 away scalps (home of opposition) at 23 from 20 matches. Lastly, he has 24 wickets across neutral venues at 28.87 from 13 matches.