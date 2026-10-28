Pakistan's Haris Rauf fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
What's the story
Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf has been fined 20% of his match fee for violating Level 1 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct. The breach occurred during a recent ODI Tri-Series match against England in Lahore. Rauf was found guilty under Article 2.20, which deals with "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game."
Record impact
Rauf adds demerit point to his disciplinary record
Along with the fine, a demerit point has been added to Rauf's disciplinary record. This is his third offense in a 24-month period, taking his total demerit points to five.
The incident in question took place at the end of the 46th over of Pakistan's innings. The hosts were 224/9 while chasing 242.
At the non-striker's end, he appealed for a wide and then got into an argument with England all-rounder Will Jacks.
Information
Rauf ignored warnings
Despite being warned by umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Rauf continued to argue. He also brushed past the umpire and walked toward Jacks. This was when Shadab Khan, who propelled Pakistan to victory, was batting on 99.
Team penalty
England also penalized for slow over-rate
In a related incident, the English side has been fined 15% of their match fee for being three overs short after time allowances were taken into consideration.
According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined 5% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.