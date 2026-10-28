Pakistan's Haris Rauf fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Along with the fine, a demerit point has been added to Rauf's disciplinary record. This is his third offense in a 24-month period, taking his total demerit points to five.

The incident in question took place at the end of the 46th over of Pakistan's innings. The hosts were 224/9 while chasing 242.

At the non-striker's end, he appealed for a wide and then got into an argument with England all-rounder Will Jacks.