ODI Tri-Series: Shadab, Rauf script history as Pakistan beat England

Shadab scored an unbeaten 113 off 96 balls, marking his first ODI century.

His innings was instrumental in Pakistan's chase, especially after they were reduced to 154-9.

The partnership between Shadab and Rauf (who remained not out on seven off 19 balls) is now the highest last-wicket stand in a successful run chase in ODI history.

Notably, England's Ben Duckett also scored a ton (105 off 111), but it wasn't enough to secure victory for his side.