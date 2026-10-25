ODI Tri-Series: Shadab, Rauf script history as Pakistan beat England
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter, Pakistan stunned England by one wicket in Lahore on Sunday. The ODI Tri-Series match was defined by an extraordinary 89*-run last-wicket partnership between Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf. This victory also secured Pakistan's spot in the final. Chasing a target of 242 runs, Pakistan was reduced to 154-9 before Shadab and Rauf's heroics turned the tide in favor of the hosts.
Match highlights
Shadab's maiden ODI ton powers Pakistan to victory
Shadab scored an unbeaten 113 off 96 balls, marking his first ODI century.
His innings was instrumental in Pakistan's chase, especially after they were reduced to 154-9.
The partnership between Shadab and Rauf (who remained not out on seven off 19 balls) is now the highest last-wicket stand in a successful run chase in ODI history.
Notably, England's Ben Duckett also scored a ton (105 off 111), but it wasn't enough to secure victory for his side.
Game analysis
Afridi's 4-fer guides Pakistan to historic win
England struggled with their batting, managing to post a subpar total of 241 all out in 46.4 overs.
Shaheen Afridi was the star of the show for Pakistan, taking four wickets for 46 runs.
Jamie Overton (3-43) and Liam Dawson (2-19) also played key roles in dismantling Pakistan's top order.
However, it was Shadab's heroics that ultimately led his side to victory and secured their place in the tourney final.
Post-match comments
Brook on England's performance
England captain Harry Brook expressed disappointment at the team's performance, despite Shadab's match-winning innings.
He said, "I don't think it went wrong with the ball, to be honest. I thought we did an exceptional job to restrict them to us nearly winning the game."
Brook also praised Duckett for his fifth ODI century and Sam Curran's partnership that put England in a decent position before they lost a few wickets in quick succession.
Ben
Ben Duckett's maiden ODI ton versus Pakistan
Duckett scored a defiant 105 runs off 111 balls. He smashed 10 fours and 2 sixes.
As per Cricinfo, Duckett now has five tons and 10 fifties in the ODI format.
Playing his 43rd match, the dashing opener raced to 1,807 runs at an average of 43.02.
This was his first ton across two outings against Pakistan. This was also his maiden away (home of opposition) hundred and a second one on Pakistan soil.
Information
4,000 runs in List A cricket
With his 36th run in the game, Duckett went past 4,000 List A runs. Playing his 114th match, the batter has raced to 4,069 runs at an average of around 40. His strike rate is in excess of 100. The tally now includes eight tons and as many as 24 fifties.
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Curran and Atkinson chip in
Curran scored a valuable 52-ball 42 for England. He smashed 5 fours. Meanwhile, Gus Atkinson scored a fine unbeaten 36 off 28 balls. He smashed 3 sixes.
Afridi
Shaheen Afridi becomes second-fastest Pakistani to 150 ODI wickets
Afridi became the second-fastest bowler from his country to accomplish 150 wickets in ODI cricket.
The Pakistan skipper reached this milestone with his first wicket.
Afridi took just 80 games to get the feat. Only, Saqlain Mushtaq (78) is faster than Afridi in this regard.
Afridi equaled Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and India's Mohammed Shami in terms of the joint fourth-fastest bowlers to complete 150 scalps (80 matches each).
Scalps
Afridi races to 153 ODI wickets
Overall, Afridi became the 13th Pakistani bowler with 150 ODI scalps.
The left-arm speedster amassed 153 wickets from 80 ODIs at an average of 24.28.
His tally includes nine four-wicket hauls, three fifers and an economy rate of 5.55.
49 of his wickets have come in home ODIs at 25.63.
The remaining 58 and 46 wickets have come in neutral and away (home of opposition) matches, respectively.
Agha
Salman Agha completes 4,000 List A runs
Salman Agha raced past 4,000 runs in the List A format. He reached the milestone with his 21st run.
Agha walked in when his side was 31/3 in the 7th over.
Agha and Saad Baig were involved in a 43-run stand off 31 balls for the 4th wicket. However, after Baig's dismissal, Hasan Nawaz walked in and the pair added 28 runs.
England hit back and had Pakistan at 122/7 with Agha dismissed for 26.
Playing his 137th List A game, Agha surpassed 4,000 runs (now 4,005).
Shadab
1,000 ODI runs and maiden hundred for Shadab
Shadab managed 113* off 96 balls. He slammed 13 fours and 5 sixes.
With this knock, he raced past 1,000 ODI runs. He owns 1,068 runs at 31.41 from 74 matches (47 innings).
Shadab also clocked his maiden ODI hundred (50s: 5).
As per Cricinfo, in 7 matches versus England, Shadab has amassed 178 runs at 44.5. He recorded his maiden 50-plus score.
Do you know?
Highest 10th-wicket stand in a successful run-chase (ODIs)
Shadab and Rauf recorded the highest 10th-wicket stand in a successful run-chase (ODIs). They broke the 51-year-old record held by the West Indies pair of Deryck Murray and Andy Roberts. Murray and Roberts added 64 runs against Pakistan during the 1975 World Cup.
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Overton bags 3/43 for England
Overton bagged 3 scalps (3/43) from his 10 overs. He now owns 19 ODI scalps from 22 games and averages 30.22. Overall, he owns 79 scalps in List A cricket at 30.46 from 61 matches.