WT20 WC: Harmanpreet Kaur set to become India's highest run-scorer
What's the story
The highly anticipated ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will see India kick off their campaign with a thrilling clash against Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston. The Women in Blue will enter the tournament as reigning ODI World Cup champions. However, they have never won the WT20 World Cup title. The onus will be on Harmanpreet Kaur, who is eyeing a historic milestone.
Milestone
Harmanpreet to surpass this legend
Harmanpreet has featured in each of the nine Women's T20 World Cup editions, starting from 2009. The Indian captain has tallied 726 runs from 39 games at 25.03 (SR: 112.21). This includes five 50-plus scores, including a ton. A solitary run would help her break a tie with the legendary Mithali Raj. They currently have the joint-most runs for India in the tournament.
Information
Mithali's long-standing record
In an illustrious career, Mithali scored 726 runs from 24 WT20 World Cup matches at an average of 40.33. Among Indians, Smriti Mandhana is the only other player with 500-plus runs in the tournament (524).
Career
A look at her career
Last month, Harmanpreet became the third batter to complete 4,000 runs in WT20Is. In an illustrious career, the veteran batter has racked up 4,075 runs across 176 innings at 30.18. She owns a ton and 17 fifties. Harmanpreet joined Suzie Bates (4,720) and Mandhana (4,333) in terms of batters with 4,000-plus runs. Harmanpreet is set to become the first-ever player with 200 T20I caps (male or female).