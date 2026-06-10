Harmanpreet has over 4,000 WT20I runs (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

WT20 WC: Harmanpreet Kaur set to become India's highest run-scorer

By Parth Dhall 07:28 pm Jun 10, 202607:28 pm

What's the story

The highly anticipated ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will see India kick off their campaign with a thrilling clash against Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston. The Women in Blue will enter the tournament as reigning ODI World Cup champions. However, they have never won the WT20 World Cup title. The onus will be on Harmanpreet Kaur, who is eyeing a historic milestone.