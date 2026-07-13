'We'll get many more': Harmanpreet reflects on India's Lord's triumph
What's the story
India's women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has credited her team's resilience and support staff for their historic 270-run victory over England in the first-ever Women's Test at Lord's. The match ended on Day 4 morning with India dismissing England for 186 while defending a daunting target of 457. "Definitely not. God is a better writer," Harmanpreet said when asked if she could have scripted a better ending to the match.
Team effort
Openers our biggest strength, says Harmanpreet
Harmanpreet lauded the opening pair of Smriti Mandhana (83 & 70) and Shafali Verma (33 & 0) for their stellar performance, which set the tone for India's win.
"I think our openers have been our biggest strength. The way they batted in the first half, I think that was something very special to watch," she said.
The captain also acknowledged the support staff's contribution in preparing players for this long-format game.
Team spirit
Praise for Yastika Bhatia's crucial ton
Despite a disappointing Women's T20 World Cup campaign, Harmanpreet said the team remained united.
"I think the last couple of series have not been in our favor. But I know that's the time when things can go here and there," she said.
The skipper also praised Yastika Bhatia's century as crucial to India's dominant display and highlighted the team's improved fielding standards under their dedicated coach.
Future aspirations
More women's Tests at iconic venues, Harmanpreet hopes
Looking ahead, Harmanpreet expressed hope that the success at Lord's would pave the way for more women's Tests at iconic venues.
"Playing at Lord's is always special. I really want to thank the people who thought about bringing one Test match here, and hopefully in future we'll get many more," she said.
The captain was optimistic about the future of women's cricket after this historic win.