'We'll get many more': Harmanpreet reflects on India's Lord's triumph

Harmanpreet lauded the opening pair of Smriti Mandhana (83 & 70) and Shafali Verma (33 & 0) for their stellar performance, which set the tone for India's win.

"I think our openers have been our biggest strength. The way they batted in the first half, I think that was something very special to watch," she said.

The captain also acknowledged the support staff's contribution in preparing players for this long-format game.