England's Harry Brook completes 7,000 runs in First-Class cricket: Stats
What's the story
England's batting sensation Harry Brook has crossed the 7,000-run mark in First-Class cricket. The right-handed dasher achieved this milestone on Day 2 of the 1st Test against Pakistan at Headingley, Leeds. Brook entered the game requiring 24 runs to reach the landmark. He earlier became the joint second-fastest England batter to complete 3,000 Test runs. Here are his stats.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Brook completed 7,000 First-Class runs in his 103rd match (168 innings). He has an average of 43-plus, including 19 tons and 37 half-centuries.
Playing his 39th Test, the English batter has raced past 3,400 runs at an average of 52-plus, as per Cricinfo.
Brook, who is among the front-runners of England's Bazball approach, already has 10 tons and 18 half-centuries across 67 innings.
Milestone
Milestone of 3,000 Test runs
Having taken just 57 innings, Brook became the joint second-fastest England batter to complete 3,000 Test runs.
He is only behind Herbert Sutcliffe, who required 51 innings to attain the milestone. Brook now shares second place with Denis Compton.
Meanwhile, the English batter became the fastest to complete 3,000 Test runs in terms of balls faced (3,468).
Information
Triple-century in Tests
In October 2024, Brook scripted history with his maiden triple-century in Test cricket (317 vs Pakistan). Brook became England's sixth triple-centurion in Tests. He completed his triple-ton off just 310 balls, the second-fastest after Virender Sehwag's (278 balls).