England's Harry Brook completes 7,000 runs in First-Class cricket: Stats

Brook completed 7,000 First-Class runs in his 103rd match (168 innings). He has an average of 43-plus, including 19 tons and 37 half-centuries.

Playing his 39th Test, the English batter has raced past 3,400 runs at an average of 52-plus, as per Cricinfo.

Brook, who is among the front-runners of England's Bazball approach, already has 10 tons and 18 half-centuries across 67 innings.