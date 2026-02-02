England's Harry Brook completes 50 sixes in T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
England won the second T20 International match against Sri Lanka, winning by six wickets via DLS method in Palekelle. The victory came after a rain delay and was led by Harry Brook's explosive 12-ball 36 and Tom Banton's unbeaten 54. The win gave England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The hosts had set a target of 189 runs but rain interrupted play and revised the target to 168 runs for England. Here's more.
Match details
Brook shines with a whirlwind 12-ball 36
When Brook came in, England needed 87 runs from 7.5 overs in a curtailed match. He played an aggressive innings to turn the chase around for his team. Despite losing captain Jos Buttler after the rain delay, Banton steadied the ship with an unbeaten knock of 54 runs off 33 balls. Brook and Banton added 49 runs for the 4th wicket. Brook perished in the 13th over before Banton and Sam Curran guided England home.
Numbers
10th Englishman with 50-plus sixes
Brook's 36 came off 12 balls. He slammed 4 sixes and 2 fours. Brook has raced to 1,064 runs for England at 31.29. He also completed 50 sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook is now the 10th England batsman to smash 50-plus sixes in T20Is. In all T20s, Brook has amassed 3,942 runs from 168 games (155 innings). He owns 169 sixes.