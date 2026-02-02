England's Harry Brook completes 50 sixes in T20Is: Key stats

Match details

Brook shines with a whirlwind 12-ball 36

When Brook came in, England needed 87 runs from 7.5 overs in a curtailed match. He played an aggressive innings to turn the chase around for his team. Despite losing captain Jos Buttler after the rain delay, Banton steadied the ship with an unbeaten knock of 54 runs off 33 balls. Brook and Banton added 49 runs for the 4th wicket. Brook perished in the 13th over before Banton and Sam Curran guided England home.