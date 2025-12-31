ICC Test Rankings: Harry Brook becomes second-ranked batter

England's Harry Brook has made a significant stride in the latest ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings . His stellar performance in the low-scoring Ashes Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground played a key role in his rise. Brook, England's white-ball skipper, ascended to second spot behind compatriot Joe Root with scores of 41 and 18* in Melbourne. English seamer Josh Tongue rose in the bowling rankings.

Brook Brook surpasses these players Brook was pivotal in England's historic win against Australia at MCG. Despite being 3-0 down, England celebrated the victory as it was their first on Australian soil since January 2011. Brook's counter-attacking first-inning knock made an impact in the low-scoring encounter that ended in two days. As a result, he surpassed Steve Smith (5th), Travis Head (4th), and Kane Williamson (3rd) to become the second-ranked batter in the ICC Test Rankings.

Information Brook gets to 3,000 Test runs In the first innings at MCG, Brook also completed 3,000 runs in Test cricket. He became the fastest batter to complete 3,000 Test runs in terms of balls faced (3,468). Overall, he attained the feat in his 57th innings.

Career high Tongue's stellar performance propels him to career-best ranking England seamer Tongue's Player of the Match performance, which included figures of 5/45 and 2/44, has propelled him up 13 places to a career-best 30th position in the bowling rankings. His fellow seam bowlers Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse also made progress in the rankings after their contributions helped England secure a four-wicket victory. Atkinson moved up four slots to 13th while Carse climbed six places to rank at 23rd.