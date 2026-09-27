Harry Brook hammers his 8th ODI fifty, surpasses 1,500 runs
What's the story
England ODI skipper Harry Brook made his presence felt with the bat in the 3rd and final ODI against Sri Lanka at Kennington Oval, London, on Sunday. Brook came in when his side was placed at 68/2 in the 16th over. He was then part of a superb 150-run stand for the 3rd wicket alongside centurion Tom Banton. Brook perished for 77 runs.
Knock
Brook shines with a defiant knock
Brook and Banton deflated the Lankans with a defiant partnership and also put pressure on the bowlers by scoring quick runs.
In the 30th over of England's innings, Brook completed his fifty.
Runs continued to flow with Banton charging against the Lankans and Brook too finding the boundary.
However, Asitha Fernando ended Brook's stay in the 35th over.
A swipe across the line saw Brook getting caught.
Runs
3rd fifty-plus score against the Lankans
Brook's 77 was laced with 2 sixes and 9 fours.
With this knock, he went on to race past 1,500 ODI runs. From 44 matches, he owns 1,530 runs at 38.25.
He clocked his 8th fifty (100s: 3).
Versus Sri Lanka, Brook has amassed 329 runs from six matches at 65.8, as per Cricinfo.
He clocked his 3rd fifty-plus score (100s: 1, 50s: 2).
Information
Brook gets to 1,873 runs in List A cricket
Playing his 59th match in List A cricket, Brook now owns 1,873 runs at 36-plus. He recorded his 9th fifty in the 50-over format besides also owning 4 hundreds.