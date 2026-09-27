England's Tom Banton hammers his maiden ODI hundred: Key stats
What's the story
England cricket team batter Tom Banton shone with a brilliant hundred against Sri Lanka in the 3rd and final ODI at the Kennington Oval on Sunday. Banton struck a knock worth 126 off 105 balls, hitting 16 fours and five sixes. He was part of a superb 150-run stand for the 3rd wicket alongside Harry Brook. Banton perished in the 38th over.
Knock
Banton adds quality stands alongside Root and Brook
England lost Ben Duckett (0) early on before Banton and Joe Root put on 62 runs for the 2nd wicket.
Root (18) played second fiddle and consumed 37 balls.
Brook then joined Banton in the middle and they put Sri Lanka to the sword.
It was a defiant knock from the opener with Brook also chipping in with a solid fifty.
Information
Brook and Banton perish in quick succession
Brook scored a 66-ball 77 and perished in the 35th over before Banton too was dismissed in the 38th over, leaving England reeling at 242/4. Sachindu Colombage dismissed Banton, who had earlier completed a 95-ball hundred.
Runs
Banton records his 3rd fifty-plus score in ODIs
Playing his 10th ODI, Banton has raced to 381 runs at an average of 42.33.
He clocked his maiden ODI hundred (50s: 2).
In the previous ODI at Headingley, Leeds, Banton had smashed a half-century in England's defeat.
Meanwhile, Banton now owns 905 runs in List A cricket. He averages over 30 from 28 matches. He smashed his 3rd hundred in the 50-over format (50s: 5).