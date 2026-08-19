Harry Brook returns to top of ICC Test Batting Rankings
What's the story
England's Harry Brook has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings, after Travis Head slipped down after poor scores of 22 and 17 in Darwin. Australia's Travis Head, who had been at number one, slipped down to fourth after poor scores of 22 and 17 in Darwin. This is Brook's fourth stint at the top since he first reached this position back in December 2024. He now has 852 rating points under his belt.
Rankings shift
Root, Smith also move ahead of Head
Along with Brook, Joe Root and Steve Smith have also moved ahead of Head.
Smith scored 71 and 44 in the first match against Bangladesh, which helped him climb to third position with 833 points.
The match saw Bangladesh securing a massive nine-wicket victory over Australia, taking a lead in the two-match series.
With 840 points, Root takes the second spot.
Personal best
Shanto reaches career-best 20th position
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has reached a career-best 20th position in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings.
His impressive knock of 84 in his only innings lifted him nine places, surpassing players like India's Ravindra Jadeja and compatriot Liton Das.
With this achievement, Najmul's rating points tally of 659 is now the sixth highest for a batter from his country.
Player advancements
Green, Mahmud, and Mehidy also gain big in rankings
Cameron Green scored a century in the second innings, taking him five places up to 30th in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings.
Meanwhile, seam bowler Hasan Mahmud made a huge jump of 26 places to 38th after his six-for-55 performance in the first innings earned him Player of the Match honors.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz also climbed three places to 24th with his five-for-66 haul in the second innings.
Information
What about bowlers and all-rounders?
Jasprit Bumrah (870 rating points), Matt Henry (861), and Mitchell Starc (826) continue to dominate the Bowling rankings in the longest format. Jadeja (446) is miles ahead of the second-placed Marco Jansen (344) in the all-rounder's rankings.