Harry Kane set for talks with Bayern Munich: Here's why

Since joining Bayern, Kane has enjoyed a successful run with the club. He has helped them win two Bundesliga titles, one DFB-Pokal and the German Cup.

The striker has also been in top form on the field, scoring an impressive 146 goals in 147 appearances for Bayern across all competitions.

Besides his 146 goals, he has also made 32 assists.

In the Bundesliga, he has scored 98 goals from 94 matches.

He has also been the top-scorer in three successive Bundesliga campaigns.