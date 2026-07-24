Harry Kane set for talks with Bayern Munich: Here's why
What's the story
Harry Kane, the England captain, is set to enter formal negotiations with Bayern Munich over a new contract. The talks come as his current deal is set to expire at the end of the upcoming season. The Bundesliga champions are keen on extending their association with Kane, who joined them from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 for a reported fee of £86 million.
Performance
Kane's trophy haul and goal-scoring form at Bayern
Since joining Bayern, Kane has enjoyed a successful run with the club. He has helped them win two Bundesliga titles, one DFB-Pokal and the German Cup.
The striker has also been in top form on the field, scoring an impressive 146 goals in 147 appearances for Bayern across all competitions.
Besides his 146 goals, he has also made 32 assists.
In the Bundesliga, he has scored 98 goals from 94 matches.
He has also been the top-scorer in three successive Bundesliga campaigns.
Speculation
Interest from Barcelona and Saudi Arabian clubs
Despite Bayern's eagerness to secure him on a new contract, Kane continues to be the subject of interest from clubs across Europe and beyond.
Barcelona have shown long-standing interest in the England captain. Meanwhile, clubs from Saudi Arabia have also been linked with the center-forward.
The upcoming talks with Bayern Munich could determine his future at the club amid this speculation.
Do you know?
Kane had a majestic 2025-26 season with Bayern
Kane was instrumental in Bayen's successful 2025-26 season. He smashed home 61 goals across all competitions from 51 matches. In addition, he made 7 assists. He bagged 36 Bundesliga goals from 31 matches.
Information
Kane scored six goals at 2026 FIFA World Cup
Kane scored six goals from 8 matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He also made an assist. England went on to finish third and secure the bronze medal with a 6-4 win over France in the third-place encounter. England had earlier lost to Argentina in the semis.