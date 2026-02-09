Harshit Rana undergoes successful surgery, shares recovery update

Recovery update

Surgery done right: Rana

Rana took to Instagram to share an update on his fitness, highlighting the severity of the injury. He posted a picture of himself giving a thumbs up from a hospital bed with the caption, "Surgery done right, now focused on recovery and getting back to what I love." The fast bowler had injured his knee during a warm-up match against South Africa last week. He will now aim to regain fitness by the start of the 2026 Indian Premier League.