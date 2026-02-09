Harshit Rana undergoes successful surgery, shares recovery update
What's the story
Indian pacer Harshit Rana, who was ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup due to a knee injury sustained during a warm-up match, has successfully undergone surgery and is now focusing on recovery. Mohammed Siraj replaced him in the squad and took three wickets to help India win their opening game against the USA. Here are further details.
Recovery update
Surgery done right: Rana
Rana took to Instagram to share an update on his fitness, highlighting the severity of the injury. He posted a picture of himself giving a thumbs up from a hospital bed with the caption, "Surgery done right, now focused on recovery and getting back to what I love." The fast bowler had injured his knee during a warm-up match against South Africa last week. He will now aim to regain fitness by the start of the 2026 Indian Premier League.
Squad adjustment
Siraj replaces Rana
After Rana's injury, India called up senior pacer Mohammed Siraj, who was reportedly preparing for a trip to Germany after being snubbed from the T20 World Cup. Despite being a late addition, Siraj made an impact in India's opening match at Wankhede Stadium. Defending a modest total of 161 runs, he took three wickets in four overs to help India start their campaign on a winning note against the USA.
